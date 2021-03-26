Friday, March 26, 2021 – Former Kimbu Governor William Kabogo has warned Kenyans to prepare for a total lockdown following the surge in Covid-19 cases coupled with increased deaths.

In a statement, Kabogo asked Kenyans to stay safe and reiterated that the virus had claimed the lives of many in just a few weeks.

“A total lockdown is imminent, the 3rd wave of covid-19 is deadly,” he stated.

Unconfirmed media reports indicate that President Uhuru Kenyatta will address the nation this weekend, to announce new measures in the battle against the pandemic.

Uhuru had warned of a looming lockdown following the surge of Covid-19 cases experienced in March.

Kabogo’s sentiments can be backed up by the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health which show a startling rise in the number of individuals that are losing their lives to the virus.

In just four days, from Monday to Thursday this week, 81 people have died from Covid-19.

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi warned of dire measures following the rising trajectory in the daily reported Covid-19 cases.

“Nairobi’s contribution to the positivity is staggering and stands at close to 57.7 percent and that is very high and disheartening. As we have repeatedly said, it would be irresponsible for us to sit back and watch the situation deteriorate further.

“Unless this trend is arrested, we may have no alternative but to take more stringent measures as necessary to protect the lives of our people,” Mwangangi said

The Kenyan DAILY POST