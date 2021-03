Sunday, March 28, 2021 – Controversial Kenyan rapper, Japesa, who claims to be the male version of Akothee, has caused a stir after he bought a coffin and flaunted it online.

Japesa says that he bought the coffin so that when he dies, his family will not hold a fundraiser.

“Bought myself a coffin. Just incase nikufe msisumbuliwe na till number,” he posted and shared a photo posing alongside the new coffin.

The Kenyan DAILY POST