Tuesday, March 16, 2021 – Popular Kikuyu gospel musician, Mercy Waciama, has succumbed to Covid-19.

Bishop Mercy, who was once a Njata TV presenter, died on Tuesday after being admitted to a Nairobi hospital.

Waciama’s death comes a day after veteran Citizen TV editor, Robin Njogu, succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday.

Njogu died on Monday after a month at Aga Khan Hospital‘s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Njogu started his journalism career at Capital FM before moving to Nation FM.

His colleagues in the media have mourned him as an accomplished journalist who was a friend to many, with Deputy President William Ruto mourning him as a “friendly, humble and a good man. He was a skilled, dedicated, and professional radio journalist who edited and reported on issues openly, independently and honestly.”

Waciama and Njogu‘s deaths come at a time the Ministry of Health has warned Kenyans to be careful since the country is facing a third wave of Covid-19.

The Kenyan DAILY POST