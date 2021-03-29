Monday, March 29, 2021 – Controversial Luo rapper, Japesa, has landed in trouble after he posted a derogatory statement on social media insulting President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The clout-chasing rapper posted a video performing in a jam-packed club where there was no social distancing and threw jabs at the Head of State using very demeaning words.

The post backfired after police arrested him for disrespecting the President.

Japesa begged for financial help from Kenyans to pay a bond of Ksh 1 Million that police were demanding to secure his release and apologized to the Head of State.

See screenshots of his posts.

