Saturday, March 27, 2021 – Kesses Member of Parliament, Mishra Swarup, was ridiculed on Twitter after he was pictured ‘launching’ a TV in his constituency.

The clout-chasing MP conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the 55 inch TV that he donated to the youth in his constituency so that they can watch their favorite programs during their leisure time.

While there’s nothing wrong with donating the television set, the cheap publicity stunt of conducting the ribbon-cutting ceremony in the full glare of the cameras has sparked a lot of reactions online.

If Mishra is behaving like this when launching a TV, what would happen if he was launching a tarmacked road?

Check out the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST