Friday, 12 March 2021 – Popular Kameme FM presenter and comedian, Mzee Kihenjo, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Kihenjo presents a mid-morning show called Arahuka with Muthoni Wa Kirumba, who was once rumoured to be having an affair with Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.

The show that runs from 10.30 am to 1PM is among the most listened to vernacular shows in the Mt Kenya region.

His co-host Muthoni wa Kirumba announced the news to his fans at Karatina Market in Nyeri County where the mid-morning show was being hosted from.

Muthoni revealed that Kihenjo couldn’t report to work since he has been quarantined after contracting the deadly virus.

“This disease is very serious. I never thought it could touch Kijenjo,” Muthoni said.

The comedian has replaced by his colleague Man Nyari.

The Kenyan DAILY POST