Friday, 12 March 2021 – Popular reporter, Makori Ongechi, has resigned from Royal Media Services.

According to well-placed sources, the renowned reporter, who mostly covers education matters, resigned over endless wrangles with Linus Kaikai.

Linus Kaikai, a senior manager at Royal Media Services, is said to be mistreating junior reporters.

He wants to push junior reporters out in order to replace them with his preferred journalists from other local TV stations.

“Many of the reporters are said to be facing constant accusations within the office with some working in fear of losing their jobs,” a source revealed.

It’s not clear where Ongechi is headed to but according to sources, he may have gotten a better offer from a rival station.

Last month, a letter from a disgruntled staff who was fed up with the toxic work environment at Royal Media Services leaked online.

The letter exposed how senior managers led by Kaikai are running the giant media station like a kiosk.

The Kenyan DAILY POST