Monday, March 24, 2021 – The Kenyan Government has finally allowed private companies and individuals to import the Russian Coronavirus vaccine dubbed Sputnik V to control the spread of coronavirus disease in the country.

On Wednesday, Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) gave an Emergency Use Approval for Sputnik V in Kenya.

The Sputnik V vaccine has an efficacy level of about 92 percent and is considered to be better than the AstraZeneca vaccine which is currently being administered in Kenya for free.

The vaccine, which will require two doses for maximum protection, will be sold at Sh5, 500 a dose hence Sh11, 000 for the two jabs which will be 21 days apart.

It is not clear yet whether the price indicated is the final retail price or the selling price to the hospitals which will be the vaccination points.

The importer has already identified two distributors who are yet to be approved by PPB as it has not received technical agreements stipulating the responsibilities of all the parties concerned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST