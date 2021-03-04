Thursday, March 4, 2021 – There was drama in the Matungu constituency on Thursday morning after Kakamega senator, Cleophas Malala and Homa Bay Woman Representative, Gladys Wanga, exchanged words over the ongoing Matungu by-election.

Malala was representing Amani National Congress (ANC) candidate Oscar Nabulindo while Wanga was representing Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate David Were.

The incident happened at Bulimbo Primary School.

According to the report, Senator Malala and his team were made aware of ongoing voter bribery claims in the area and rushed to the scene only to find Gladys Wanga and the team allegedly bribing the voters.

A scuffle ensued between the two lawmakers but police who were on standby intervened and separated the two.

The incident came barely hours after former Sports Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Echesa, beat an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official after he stopped United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party agent from overseeing the by-election.

Currently, Echesa is being hunted by police over the shameful incident.

