Thursday, 11 March 2021 – There was drama during Eric Omondi’s birthday that was held at Blend Lounge on Wednesday night after some of the contestants who are participating in Wife Material Season 2 were involved in a physical fight after getting drunk.

A video doing rounds on social media shows the drunk contestants exchanging blows and breaking bottles and glasses in the club, forcing police officers to intervene.

The drama started when contestants from Tanzania led by Gigy Money and Sumaiyah confronted their Kenyan counterparts, leading to a fight.

The video has sparked a lot of reactions online with many Kenyans questioning whether the fight was stage-managed to chase clout.

The Kenyan DAILY POST