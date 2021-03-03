Wednesday, March 3, 2021 – Jubilee Party has reportedly laid a trap for Deputy President William Ruto that will see him kicked out of Jubilee Party and subsequent sacking as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s No.2.

According to sources, Ruto may be sacked as early as next week once the by-elections in Matungu, Kabuchai, Nakuru and Machakos are over.

Insiders alleged that the deep state will use the results of the by-elections as a trap to expel the DP from Jubilee.

The DP was accused of fronting candidates in the by-election through a rival party, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) against his party’s will.

Jubilee is seeking to win the ward by-elections at London and Hell’s Gate in Nakuru on Thursday, March 4.

However, the ruling party faces stiff competition from the Ruto-linked wheelbarrow party.

Jubilee opted against fielding candidates in the parliamentary by-elections in Matungu and Kabuchai and the senatorial by-election in Machakos, saying that the seats belonged to ANC, Ford-Kenya, and Wiper respectively, who are partners.

Sources alleged that the sacking of Soy MP Caleb Kositany as Jubilee Party deputy Secretary-General was just the beginning of Ruto’s downfall and it is just a matter of when not if, will be kicked out of Jubilee.

“The purge has been going on and we started with his allies and now we are targeting him.”

“He must declare which side of the bread he wants to partake.”

“Either he is with Jubilee or not and if not, then let him focus on UDA and wheelbarrownomics,” a source said.

On Thursday, February 26, Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe, said that they would evict Ruto from the official DP’s residence at Karen, Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST