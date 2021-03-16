Tuesday, 16 March 2021 – Famous Kameme FM presenter, Mzee Kiengei, has mourned the death of renowned Bishop Mercy Waciama and pleaded with Kenyans to observe all the Covid 19 guidelines.

Bishop Mercy, who was a TV presenter and one of the most famous preachers in the Mt Kenya region, died today at Thika Level 5 hospital where she was receiving treatment over Covid 19 complications.

She has been in the hospital for three days.

Kiengei mourned the deceased bishop on his Facebook page saying “ Bishop Mercy Waciama has left this world. A jovial soul has departed. Rest in peace Bishop. Take caution guys. Covid 19 has robbed a great soul.”

