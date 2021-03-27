Saturday, March 27, 2021 – Notorious playboy Benson Masubo alias Wazir Chacha, shot to fame after he leaked mind-blowing photos in bed with former Bomet Woman Rep Dr. Cecilia Ngetich to revenge after she reportedly used him and dumped him.

He also became an overnight celebrity after he was linked to multiple affairs with renowned Kenyan female politicians, some of whom are in the same age group as his mother.

When asked why he prefers dating older women during an interview, Chacha said, “I have a soft spot for older women because my past relationship with young girls never ended well. Elderly women are easy to treat because they know what they want and love back. My female age-mates demand a lot, they are materialistic and want unnecessary attention.”

However, he seems to have changed his mind and settled for younger women if his latest post on Instagram is anything to go by.

Chacha is now dating a younger lady that he proudly flaunted online.

They were pictured indoors enjoying nice moments together.

See her photos.

