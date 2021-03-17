Wednesday, March 17, 2021 – An elite Recce Squad officer is in police custody after he killed his friend whom he accused of having an affair with his wife.

The suspect, Kirimi Gikangu, killed his friend, Allan Ng’ang’a Gicharu, a gym instructor when he invited him to his house for a drink in Kisauni, Mombasa County.

“After hours of drinking alcohol, Gicharu became too intoxicated to leave for his home. The suspect told Gicharu that he could sleep on their couch. While Gicharu slept, Gikangu picked a metal rod and hit Gicharu on the head. The suspect, thereafter, reached for a kitchen knife and stabbed Gicharu several times in different parts of his body, killing the victim on the spot,” a detective privy to the investigations said.

Gikangu is among the elite GSU officers posted to Boni forest to keep guard against Al-Shabaab terrorists fond of hiding in the forest.

Gikangu went into hiding after committing the heinous act but on Monday, March 15, he was arrested in Meru after engaging detectives in cat and mouse games for weeks.

See his photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST