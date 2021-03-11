Thursday, 11 March 2021 – Bahati’s wife, Diana Marua, came out guns blazing yesterday and accused Lima Vest CEO, Shiko Waweru, of conning Kenyans their hard-earned cash through her rogue company called Lima Vest that deals in agribusiness and sale of land.

Shiko had hired Diana Marua to be the brand ambassador of her company until she realized that hundreds of Kenyans have been conned through fishy deals.

Diana distanced herself from the company after she realized that the matter is headed to court.

Shiko seems to be following the footsteps of the infamous Gakuya.

Diana has warned Kenyans not to do any business with the con lady and her rogue company.

Check out her photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST