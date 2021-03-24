Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – On Wednesday, the Kenya Pharmacy and Poisons Board approved the emergency use of Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Sputnik V vaccine has an efficacy level of about 92 percent and is considered to be better than the AstraZeneca vaccine which is currently being administered in Kenya for free.

However, even before the PPB gave authorized the use of Sputnik V, cartels had already imported the vaccine to Kenya.

The cartel imported the vaccine on March 22, 2021, 2 days before the board approved it.

Here are photos of Sputnik V vaccines arriving at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.