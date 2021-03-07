Home Editorial PHOTOs of RUTO empowering the youth in Meru – This man is... PHOTOs of RUTO empowering the youth in Meru – This man is far ahead of his political competitors March 7, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Desperate RUTO now using kids from the slums to campaign for the Presidency – Here’s the song that they have composed for him (VIDEO) Unaita culvert bridge? DIDMUS BARASA roasted on Twitter after he posted a shoddy project to chase clout (PHOTOs) PR STUNT: RUTO’s spanner boy, DIDMUS BARASA, cooks tea for a 67-year widow! – Kenyan politicians can do anything to hunt for votes (PHOTOs) President UHURU KENYATTA visits the iconic house in Samburu where he was conceived (PHOTO) ONYO KALI: DCI reveals how you may end up in jail for life after buying second hand electronic gadgets 2 more suspects, including a high school student, arrested in connection with the brutal murder of the late business lady, CAROLINE WANJIKU (PHOTOs) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow