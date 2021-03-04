Home Editorial Photos of Langata MP, NIXON KORIR, kicking back teargas canister to police... Photos of Langata MP, NIXON KORIR, kicking back teargas canister to police after he was teargassed in London Ward by-election in Nakuru March 4, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PHOTO of the hot intern that made two teachers almost kill each other at Karoti Girls after a brutal fight Spotted: What is wrong with Kenyan men? (PHOTO) Busia PROSTITUTES want to be given the first priority when Government starts COVID-19 vaccination – We also contribute to the economy. RUTO’s man, NIXON KORIR, displays his boxing skills – SIMBA ARATI should not try to mess with this man (VIDEO) See Mweiga tycoon, STEPHEN WANG’ONDU, and the hitmen he paid Ksh 160,000 to kill his son so that he can inherit his wife (PHOTOs) I thank God for saving my life – Jubilee politician writes after being involved in a grisly accident (PHOTOs) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow