Home Entertainment Photos of ERIC OMONDI looking like a ‘rained on cat’ after he... Photos of ERIC OMONDI looking like a ‘rained on cat’ after he was arrested – Leo atalala ndani March 11, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Ex-Papa Shirandula actress, WILBRODA, reveals why she felt relieved after her father died. ERIC OMONDI’s downfall starts as detectives arrest him over the controversial Wife Material Season 2 – LOOK! It’s never a dull day on Twitter – Read this! Eh! Eh! See this stupid man playing with death! (PHOTO) Is this creativity or madness? (SEE PHOTO) I went broke, got depressed and turned into an alcoholic – Ex-Tahidi High actress, MISS MORGAN, now reveals. Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow