Monday, 22 March 2021 – Another young lady has lost her life after failing to walk out of an abusive marriage early enough.

The deceased lady identified as Celestine Nduku was reportedly beaten to death by her husband after a domestic dispute.

Nduku’s death was reported on social media by her sister Monicah Wavinya, who pleaded with Kenyans to help her tag DCI so that the assailant can be arrested.

Nduku, a mother of two, was a young promising lady but her life has been cut short by the man she loved and trusted.

Check out her photos.

