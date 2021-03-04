Thursday, 04 March 2021 – A teacher from Karoti Girls High School in Kirinyaga County is in police custody after he attacked his colleague with a panga in the staffroom while fighting for the attention of a female teacher, who is on teaching practice.

According to Mwea East police commander, Daniel Katavi, the suspect, who is being held at Wang’uru Police Station, attacked his male colleague after discovering that he was having an affair with a female intern that he was wooing.

“The two male teachers are in a love affair with one female teacher,” the police boss confirmed and added that the panga that was used to carry out the brutal attack was recovered in the school compound.

The victim, who is identified as, Alfose Orina, is receiving treatment at a private hospital in Mwea after sustaining deep panga cuts.

Mwea police boss said the suspect will be charged with attempted murder.

