Home Editorial Photo of MAGUFULI praying on top of a mountain after he declared... Photo of MAGUFULI praying on top of a mountain after he declared Tanzania Coronavirus free! March 10, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ‘Some of us just get lucky,’ – Man brags how his pretty wife looked 7 months into pregnancy (PHOTO) Man shows the list of items that his in-laws have demanded from him ahead of dowry payment – Is this not extortion? (SEE LIST) Dr. OFWENEKE’s ex-wife, NICAH, belongs to the streets – Do you remember this leaked bedroom photo? Video of MAGUFULI urging Tanzanians who export farm produce to overcharge Kenyans when UHURU imposed lockdown emerges (WATCH) Tactical RUTO ‘fishing’ far and wide as he convinces a top Kenyan rapper to endorse him (PHOTO) Jealous and insecure OMAR LALI insisted on picking all of TECRA’s phonecalls and controlled her like a remote – A witness reveals Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow