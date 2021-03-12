Job title: Personal Assistant – Law Firm

Supporting: Partner/Director

Location: Nairobi

Net Salary: 40k – 50k

Our client is a well-established law firm located in Nairobi. They seek to hire a personal assistant who will have the primary role of offering administrative support to the Partner.

An ideal candidate should be mature and have the ability to work in a fast-paced environment that require timely decisions to be made and implemented. A positive attitude with a knack for solving problems is critical for the performance of the job. The role may involve long working hours.

Personal Assistant Roles & Responsibilities;

Manage the Partner’s electronic diary, assessing the priority of appointments.

Communicate and handle incoming and outgoing electronic communications on behalf of the Partner.

Greet visitors graciously and in a professional manner, create a good personal image through a neat, professional appearance and a positive, cheerful attitude.

Research and information gathering – writing a report on researched and gathered information.

Minute taking and distribution of any important communication to members of staffs.

Manage travel arrangements for the partner whenever undertaking business trip (including visas/accommodation).

Process Partner’s correspondence, ensuring that incoming correspondence is dealt with by the Partner /or on behalf of the Partner, or other staff as appropriate.

Maintain Partner’s office systems, including data management and filing as well as Maintain records of Company’s contacts.

Screen calls, inquiries and requests, and deal with them when appropriate

Assist Partner in researching and following up with action on matters which fall within the Partner’s responsibility – chasing responses, triggering follow-up action.

Produce documents, briefing papers, reports and presentations for the Partner.

Organize meetings and ensure that Partner is well prepared for those meetings, preparing agendas, pre-meeting briefings and meeting papers.

Personal Assistant Qualifications;

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or its equivalent.

Minimum Three (3) years’ experience in a similar position in a busy environment.

Excellent planning and organizing skills.

A pleasant personality with positive attitude.

Outstanding communication skills.

Discreet, confidential and with high level of integrity.

Demonstrated ability to work and deliver effectively under pressure.

Mature and able to work effectively with teams.

How To Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience, please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Personal Assistant – Law Firm) to vacancies@gaprecruitment.co.ke by or before Tuesday 16th March 2021.