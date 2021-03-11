Thursday, March 11, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto and his Tanga Tanga allies are happy that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is getting what he deserves from his handshake deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

One of Ruto’s allies even threw a big party at his Karen home on Monday to celebrate Raila’s woes after it emerged that the handshake was standing on shaky ground.

The MP invited a few political allies within the Tanga Tanga faction and tossed glasses throughout the night.

The celebrations are said to have continued into the wee hours of Tuesday morning when his colleagues left.

The lawmaker is happy because the former PM is allegedly suffering the consequences of his dalliance with Ruto’s enemies.

It is rumored that the MP might throw another party any time after he shared on his WhatsApp group some details of a planned merry-making event, saying Ruto’s State House bid is unstoppable.

This comes even as Raila is battling for his life at Nairobi Hospital where he was rushed after falling ill on Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST