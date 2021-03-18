Thursday, March 18, 2021 – In most weddings, guests spray the bride with money while others simply put the money in envelopes.

This is the traditional way of doing things at weddings but with the digital invention, brides are now receiving money digitally through QR codes (Quick Response Code).

The new digital invention was spotted being utilized in a recent wedding.

The bride lifted a card with a QR code and danced as the guests scanned the code with their mobile devices before sending her money.

She then transferred the money straight to her account.

See video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST