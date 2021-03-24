Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – A video of rogue Kisumu County Askaris dragging a woman on the tarmac after arresting her for hawking in the streets has caused an uproar among Netizens.

The savage askaris, who were speeding after arresting the poor woman like a terrorist, shamelessly dragged her on the tarmac, leaving her with injuries.

Motorbike riders within the town were seen following the county council pick-up while condemning the inhumane act.

According to the woman, County Askaris went ahead and frog-marched her to the report desk at the police station and asked the officers to book her in for flouting County by-laws that prohibits hawking in specified streets.

“The officers declined to book me in, asking me to go and seek treatment while my son was booked into the cells,” she said.

Check out the video.

