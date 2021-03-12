Friday, March 12, 2021 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has revealed the greatest threat to Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

Due to their constant differences in political ideologies, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has been regarded as the biggest threat to Ruto’s presidency in 2022.

However, while speaking Kericho, Kipkelion West Constituency, where he had accompanied the DP alongside other allies, Sudi revealed that Raila Odinga is not their enemy.

Sudi said Ruto’s biggest threat is the ‘deep state and the system’ which are hampering his efforts of succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

“We have no problem with ODM it’s only that they were quiet when we were complaining about civil servants meddling with politics. We only have a problem with a few people calling themselves “DEEP STATE” Sudi stated.

Sudi’s comments come amid speculations that ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga, may work with Raila Odinga during the 2022 presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST