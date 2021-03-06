Saturday, 06 March 2021 – Here’s statement by DCI cautioning Kenyans against buying second hand electronic gadgets.

According to the sleuths, some of the second hand electronic gadgets being sold in suspicious outlets belong to victims of armed robbery, some of whom are dead.

You may end up in jail for a crime you didn’t commit when found in possession of such gadgets.

WHEN THE DEAL IS TOO GOOD…*

The public is hereby WARNED never to buy any electronic gadget including laptops, mobile phones, TV sets etc from an individual or a dealer who has no fixed Physical Address, that is, identifiable trading premises with requisite authorization documents that are conspicuously displayed, including licenses, permits & other local and/or national approvals.

Whenever buying, insist on issuance of a receipt clearly itemizing the particulars of the bought gadget.

Always keep the receipt or secure it electronically by photographing and archiving it in a reliable system e.g. a desktop.

It is Risky & Dangerous to buy any electronic device from suspicious outlets.

Most are those who buy stolen items from armed gangsters who have violently robbed innocent citizens, and in the process killed or maimed them.

DON’T buy a device of a fellow Murdered or Maimed Kenyan.

When detectives forensically investigate & find you in possession of such said devices, by the time it is established that you were not involved in the crime, you may have suffered immensely.

Being found with suspected stolen property, you suffer immediate consequences of the actual criminal, which may escalate to Death sentences.

We further urge electronic dealers to seize the ICT technology and ensure they mark, at the counter, every electronic gadget bought by a customer as a value added incentive with indelible initials as may please the customer for safety and security purposes.

This makes it hard for criminals to hawk it & easier for investigative agencies to track and identify.

Equally, owners can mark in the same manner through various private experts in the market.

In case of any doubt that you may be harbouring any gadget of suspicious source, please and in confidence report at any Police Station or DCI Office.

