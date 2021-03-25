Thursday, March 25, 2021 – ANC, KANU, Wiper, and Ford Kenya party leaders have cautioned rivals to ignore them at their own peril.

Addressing the press on Thursday, Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (WIPER), Gideon Moi (KANU ) and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), noted that the recent mini-polls in Matungu and Kabuchai constituencies, as well as the Machakos Senatorial by-election, have proven that their unity can no longer be taken for granted.

“The just-concluded by-elections in various parts of the country and the victory which we celebrate here today is a clear indication that the country is keen on a new transformational agenda that not only unites this country but also all-inclusive.” The four leaders said in a statement.

Mudavadi, who read the statement, said the alliance’s main aim is to end the politics of hypocrisy and betrayal that has been witnessed in Kenya since the day the country gained independence in 1963.

The alliance of the four leaders nicknamed The One Kenya Alliance has the support of President Uhuru Kenyatta and the deep state.

The Kenyan DAILY POST