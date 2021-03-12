Friday, 12 March 2021 – James Karanja, the brother of deceased Keroche heiress, Tecra Muigai, told a Nairobi court on Thursday that his late sister’s affair with Omar Lali was spiritual and obsessive.

Karanja said Omar confused Tecra using witchcraft to an extent that she didn’t want to associate with her family.

Karanja added that when he went to Lamu to try and talk to his sister, one of his sister’s friends called Yvonne told him that Omar uses witchcraft to seduce women, something that is well known in Lamu.

Yvonne, who knows Lali well since they have lived in the same neighbourhood for long, advised Karanja to try his level best to convince his sister to cut off links with the 51-year-old beach boy.

“We tried to convince her to leave the relationship and come back to Nairobi. But every time we mentioned her leaving Omar, she was very defensive,” Karanja said.

“My sister changed a lot and became distant from the family. He tried to keep her away from us. She could be aggressive and shout loudly,” he added.

Karanja’s girlfriend, Victoria Marcella, also told the court that Tecra was not in her right mind.

Victoria said Tecra told her she considered Omar a prophet and she considered that worrisome coming from an intelligent woman.

So far, 11 out of 44 witnesses have testified.

