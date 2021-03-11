Thursday, 11 March 2021 – Eric Cheruiyot, the bodyguard of the late Keroche Breweries Heiress, Tecra Muigai, told a Nairobi court on Wednesday how her boyfriend, Omar Lali, threatened him twice on separate occasions and described him as a jealous and possessive man.

Cheruiyot, who was a Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) soldier for six years, recalled how Lali threatened him when they had gone to Dar es Salaam for a vacation and again when they were in Lamu.

“I can do something bad to you that even your kids will miss you,” the 51-year-old beach boy is said to have threatened Cheruiyot in Dar es Salaam.

The threats continued even when they jetted back into the country.

While in Lamu, Lali confronted Tecra’s bodyguard and threatened him saying, “Do you know you’re in my home? What you did to me in Dar es Salaam, I will never forget. You don’t know me. Your kids can miss you.”

He recalled another incident where Lali insulted Tecra in the presence of her brother James Karanja.

They had gone to Karanja’s surprise birthday party.

Cheruiyot told the court that Lali frequently threatened Tecra and battered her.

