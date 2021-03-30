Tuesday, March 30, 2021 – Beleaguered Migori Governor Okoth Obado has balls of steel after going against former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s tide in Luo Nyanza.

Already, he has announced his plans to dethrone Raila as the Luo kingpin and is on his way out of the ODM Party.

He has also declared he will vie for the presidency come 2022 on his own party.

Recently, the governor repossessed an office building he donated to ODM in Migori town following a bitter fallout.

The building, located on Migori-Sirare highway, has since been repainted and renovation works completed.

It is believed that it will serve as the nerve centre of PDP once he fully acquires the Omingo Magara party.

Talks are said to be at advanced stages to finalize the acquisition of PDP which Obado will use to field candidates and checkmate Raila’s influence in the vote-rich region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST