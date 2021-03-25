BY DCI

Margaret Wambui Wangari, reported to have stabbed a man to death following a tussle among four is in custody pending arraignment for Murder.

The unfortunate incident which occurred earlier today at Saa Mbaya area in Nairobi’s Kahawa West, left two other men in critical conditions as they nurse serious injuries at the Kenyatta University Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

Detectives who attended the scene learnt that three men had engaged each other in fisticuffs over the suspect, before she drew a sharp object, driving it deep into the ear of one of them, killing him instantly.

Startled onlookers who had witnessed a squabble burst into a major clash restrained the violent female suspect, who is said to have started sucking blood that oozed from one of the men.

Police officers who had been deployed at nearby schools in the ongoing KCPE exam rushed to the scene, just as outraged members of the public were about to lynch the suspect, who had further inflicted a serious cut at a second man’s forehead.

The wounded men were rushed to hospital and the suspect arrested, clearing the scene for processing by DCI’s Crime Scene Personnel.

As further investigations continue, Kasarani detectives are piecing together evidence to establish what exactly led to the scuffle that claimed a life, and left two fighting for their dear lives at ICU beds.

The Kenyan DAILY POST