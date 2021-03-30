Our client in the digital education space sector is currently looking to hire an Office Administrator to be based in Kakamega.

Responsibilities

Front office administration and ensuring cleanliness is maintained at all times

Receiving calls and responding to customer emails and enquiries.

Offering administrative support to the line managers.

Office management and budget administration as well as petty cash management

Maintaining the bills payable account and ensuring that all bills are paid on time or before the deadline, electricity, telephone, internet etc.

Assist with the overall maintenance of the organization and its offices as well as maintain office equipment and supplies.

Maintain good electronic & physical filing systems for smooth data retrieving.

Open, sort and distribute incoming correspondence, including mails and emails and respond to correspondence containing routine inquiries.

Attend to visitors and walk-in clients, handle telephone calls.

Input and maintain records which include but not limited to Invoices, Delivery Notes, Statements and allocate each to various departmental heads

Deliver, receive, issue receipts, and deposits all cheques collected from external and internal clients

Ensuring the office is cleaned and well maintained and visitors are well served, treated and directed.

Any other duties as assigned by the management.

Qualifications

Diploma level or graduate in office administration from a recognized institution

Atleast 2 years working experience in a busy organization as an Office Administrator

Experience must include use of computers for the 2 years consistently

Secretarial training or experience is required

MS office competent especially excel and word and presentation office management skills

Knowledge of accounts and book keeping is preferred

High level of integrity

Additional qualifications/experience in HR or Accounting would be an added advantage

How To Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke