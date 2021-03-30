Our client in the digital education space sector is currently looking to hire an Office Administrator to be based in Kakamega.

Responsibilities

  • Front office administration and ensuring cleanliness is maintained at all times
  • Receiving calls and responding to customer emails and enquiries.
  • Offering administrative support to the line managers.
  • Office management and budget administration as well as petty cash management
  • Maintaining the bills payable account and ensuring that all bills are paid on time or before the deadline, electricity, telephone, internet etc.
  • Assist with the overall maintenance of the organization and its offices as well as maintain office equipment and supplies.
  • Maintain good electronic & physical filing systems for smooth data retrieving.
  • Open, sort and distribute incoming correspondence, including mails and emails and respond to correspondence containing routine inquiries.
  • Attend to visitors and walk-in clients, handle telephone calls.
  • Input and maintain records which include but not limited to Invoices, Delivery Notes, Statements and allocate each to various departmental heads
  • Deliver, receive, issue receipts, and deposits all cheques collected from external and internal clients
  • Ensuring the office is cleaned and well maintained and visitors are well served, treated and directed.
  • Any other duties as assigned by the management.

Qualifications

  • Diploma level or graduate in office administration from a recognized institution
  • Atleast 2 years working experience in a busy organization as an Office Administrator
  • Experience must include use of computers for the 2 years consistently
  • Secretarial training or experience is required
  • MS office competent especially excel and word and presentation office management skills
  • Knowledge of accounts and book keeping is preferred
  • High level of integrity
  • Additional qualifications/experience in HR or Accounting would be an added advantage

How To Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke

