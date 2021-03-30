Our client in the digital education space sector is currently looking to hire an Office Administrator to be based in Kakamega.
Responsibilities
- Front office administration and ensuring cleanliness is maintained at all times
- Receiving calls and responding to customer emails and enquiries.
- Offering administrative support to the line managers.
- Office management and budget administration as well as petty cash management
- Maintaining the bills payable account and ensuring that all bills are paid on time or before the deadline, electricity, telephone, internet etc.
- Assist with the overall maintenance of the organization and its offices as well as maintain office equipment and supplies.
- Maintain good electronic & physical filing systems for smooth data retrieving.
- Open, sort and distribute incoming correspondence, including mails and emails and respond to correspondence containing routine inquiries.
- Attend to visitors and walk-in clients, handle telephone calls.
- Input and maintain records which include but not limited to Invoices, Delivery Notes, Statements and allocate each to various departmental heads
- Deliver, receive, issue receipts, and deposits all cheques collected from external and internal clients
- Ensuring the office is cleaned and well maintained and visitors are well served, treated and directed.
- Any other duties as assigned by the management.
Qualifications
- Diploma level or graduate in office administration from a recognized institution
- Atleast 2 years working experience in a busy organization as an Office Administrator
- Experience must include use of computers for the 2 years consistently
- Secretarial training or experience is required
- MS office competent especially excel and word and presentation office management skills
- Knowledge of accounts and book keeping is preferred
- High level of integrity
- Additional qualifications/experience in HR or Accounting would be an added advantage
How To Apply
Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke