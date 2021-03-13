Saturday, March 13, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Communication Director, Philip Etale, has tested positive for COVID -19.

Etale was among contacts who were tested on Thursday when ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga, tested positive for the deadly virus that originated from China.

Announcing on Friday, Etale said he has tested positive and asked Kenyans to pray for him.

“Although devastated, I remain strong, determined, and in high spirits. By his stripes I will triumph, I will be healed. Please pray for me dear friends,” Etale said on his Facebook page

Etale is said to have gotten the virus when he accompanied Raila Odinga on a 5-day tour of the coastal region.

Raila is said to have been infected when he visited a prominent Mombasa family whose most members were sick of COVID 19.

Doctors at the Nairobi hospital where the former Prime Minister is admitted say he is in good condition and he will be discharged soon.

The Kenyan DAILY POST