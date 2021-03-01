Monday, March 1, 2021 – Revered blogger and social media commentator, Robert Alai, has predicted that Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party will win the Matungu by-election slated for March 4th, 2021.

According to Alai, United Democratic Alliance(UDA) candidate, Alex Lanya, has been trying to bribe the Matungu electorate but it is ODM’s candidate, David Were, who will win the seat that was left vacant following the death of Justus Murunga in November last year.

Alai said Were will be the winner followed by Amani National Congress(ANC) candidate Peter Nabulindo and Lanya, who has the support of Deputy President William Ruto will emerge third.

“UDA will be No. 3 at best in Matungu. Seems like the bribery didn’t make much impact. ODM leading followed by ANC,” Robert Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

Meanwhile, Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, has accused Kanduyi MP, Wafula Wamunyinyi and Tongaren MP, Dr. Eseli Simiyu of abandoning Ford Kenya candidate in the upcoming by-election.

Speaking on Sunday, Wetangula said the two lawmakers have abandoned Majimbo Kalasinga of Ford Kenya and they are instead supporting Evans Kaikai of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The Kenyan DAILY POST