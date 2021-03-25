Thursday, March 25, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, has said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will form a formidable alliance ahead of the 2022 presidential poll.

In a statement on Thursday, Sifuna said after the referendum, Raila Odinga will form a coalition that will shock the nation.

Sifuna said the details of the gargantuan alliance will be made public after the BBI referendum.

“The post-BBI alliance ODM is working on will be fresh, strong, vibrant and packed with men and women who can stand on their own and give birth to a new nation post- BBI,” he said.

Sifuna was responding to a move by Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), and Gideon Moi (Kanu) who announced the formation of Kenya One Alliance on Thursday morning ahead of the 2022 elections.

Sifuna, without giving details, said talks are at an advanced stage for a bigger alliance that will shape the politics of the country.

“Knowing that partnerships are an essential part of our politics, the Orange Democratic Movement is also working on a broader, better and bolder alliance that will shake the country and shape the politics of the land for years to come,” Sifuna said.

Sources said Raila may team up with Deputy President William Ruto to form a mega alliance that will win the 2022 presidential elections.

