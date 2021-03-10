Wednesday, March 10, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s elder brother, Oburu Odinga, has opened up on Raila’s health condition after he was admitted to the Nairobi Hospital yesterday.

Speaking on Wednesday, Oburu moved to allay fears on Raila’s current health situation, saying he is doing fine.

He noted that his doctors will be giving a full report on his health before the end of the day.

“The results were being waited for last night but they have not received it.”

“His doctor, Dr. Olunya, will be giving us further details on his health generally before the end of the day.”

“He went to the hospital in the morning and was never released.”

“He’s doing fine,” said Oburu Odinga.

This comes even as doctors have advised Raila to go into self-isolation as per the Covid-19 protocol as he may be suffering from the virus going by the symptoms he presented.

Doctors suspect he may have contracted the virus during his recent Coastal tour.

The Kenyan DAILY POST