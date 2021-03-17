Wednesday, 17 March 2021 – Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, has surprised many Kenyans after he was featured in a gospel song composed by an SDA choir.

Dressed in sparkling white clothes, Obado joined choir members of Rapogi Lwanda SDA Church and sang his heart out in Dholuo.

He humbled himself before the Lord and worshipped in truth and spirit through the Dholuo song that is titled Pak Odogne Yesu.

Pak Odogne Yesu is a song of prayer and according to the lyrics, Obado is praying to God to protect him from his enemies.

The infamous Governor is known for hooliganism and massive looting of public funds and that’s why his latest move has left tongues wagging.

There are speculations that Obado is trying to clean his image ahead of next year’s general elections after he was implicated in the brutal murder of Sharon and her unborn baby.

He is also facing a corruption case that has dented his image.

Here’s a video of the gospel song that Obado was featured by an SDA choir.

The Kenyan DAILY POST