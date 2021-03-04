Thursday, March 4, 2021 – Police officers yesterday stormed the hustlers’ center in Nakuru where Deputy President William Ruto’s allies were meeting in readiness for today’s London Ward by-election.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) politicians were holding a meeting at the Jarika County Lodge in Nakuru where they were reportedly holding training sessions with polling agents ahead of today’s by-elections contrary to the police perception that the meeting was a scheme to rig the polls.

“They asked us what we were doing, and we told them we were training our polling agents.”

“They, thereafter, asked us for the training notes, the agents’ badges, and names.”

“We told them we could not give them the agents’ names.”

“It was then that they disrupted the meeting and ordered us out of the venue within 20 minutes, lest they throw teargas canisters at us,” said Uasin Gishu Women Representative Boss Shollei.

Attending the meeting were Uasin Gishu Women Representative Gladys Boss Shollei, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, and Lang’ata Member of Parliament Nixon Korir among others.

“We were simply explaining to the polling agents what to do, the processes they should watch out for, and how they should conduct themselves at the polling stations.”

“ We were following all the COVID-19 regulations when police arrived suddenly,” noted Shollei.

On February 20, another UDA meeting was disrupted by police who alleged that the people in attendance were not adhering to Covid-19 regulations.

The meeting was organized by the UDA candidate Antony Nzuki for the London by-election.

