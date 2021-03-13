Saturday, 13 March 2021 – Controversial singer, Willy Paul, has announced to his fans that he has started a new musical journey that will see him dump dirty content.

Pozze, through his Instagram page, said that he thought that releasing dirty content would make his music sell but he has realized that people just want good music.

He was impressed with how his new love song has been received and promised that from now henceforth, he will be releasing clean content.

“For the longest time I thought that being nasty was the way to go. That being nasty would make my music sell. I’ve come to realise that good music is what people really want!! And this year I promise nothing but the best. We just getting started. Thank you for making us trend at #1 for 2 days now. Please forgive me for releasing dirty content in 2020. New Year new beginning. Back to factory settings,” he wrote.

