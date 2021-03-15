Home Gossip NJOGU WA NJOROGE’s mistress turned wife, MARY LINCOLN, killing it as usual... NJOGU WA NJOROGE’s mistress turned wife, MARY LINCOLN, killing it as usual – Kikuyu goat wives hate her for nothing (PHOTOs) March 15, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR This how protesters in Cameroon battle police during protests – And you thought RAILA’s goons are cunning! (PHOTO) Look at this lady who is causing a massive commotion on social media with her wasp figure (PHOTOs) SONKO’s daughter, SAUMU MBUVI, shames her dead beat baby daddies after holding a lavish birthday party for her daughters without their help (PHOTOs) No wonder CHRIS KIRUBI told Kenyan men to marry from Uganda – Look at this lady; machine for big boys! (PHOTOs) Skirt-chasing comedian, JALANG’O, shares a photo being driven by his wife, barely 2 months after he was captured cheating on her with a Mombasa... PHOTO of students from Chuka University scrambling for food – Where’s this country headed to? Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow