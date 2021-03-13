Saturday, 13 March 2021 – The brutal murder of Nairobi businesswoman, Caroline Wanjiku, has taken a new twist after one of the suspects agreed to testify against his uncle.

The 17-year-old suspect, a student at St Lawrence Nyabieyo Secondary School in Kisii, was arrested with a phone belonging to the deceased businesswoman.

The court released him after detectives established that he was in school when Caroline was abducted and killed.

He agreed to become a state witness and testify against his uncle, Justus Nyamet Manyura, a tout in Kawangware.

The minor said that he was given the phone by his uncle.

Manyura will be charged with murder because prosecutors were not convinced how he got hold of Caroline’s phones after she was murdered.

Manyura was found in possession of a Samsung Galaxy A20S phone while his nephew was found in possession of an Oppo phone after detectives carried forensic investigations.

Both phones belonged to the deceased businesswoman.

Caroline went missing on February 12.

Her body was found dumped in a thicket in Kajiado two weeks later.

The Kenyan DAILY POST