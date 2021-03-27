Saturday, March 27, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s announcement that he is willing and ready to work with ODM Leader Raila Odinga has landed him in deep trouble.

The announcement has triggered serious divisions in his camp, with his allies warning him of serious consequences should he decide to team up with Raila who is considered his number one enemy.

Ruto’s allies warned him of the possible loss of mass following and support from the Mt. Kenya region should the coalition happen.

Led by Soy MP Caleb Kositany, his Keiyo South counterpart Daniel Rono and Belgut MP Nelson Koech, the allies noted that bringing Raila on board would affect their 2022 strategy.

“Trust me, if we try to approach Raila today in the 2022 calculation we will lose our support base in Mount Kenya.”

“In fact, the rebellion Uhuru is facing there is because of Raila and as Team DP, we cannot risk that,” stated Kositany.

Rono backed him on the same warning that if Raila is brought on board they risk losing friends from Mount Kenya.

On his part, Koech was very welcoming but cautioned that no one should join with the intention of taking power.

The Kenyan DAILY POST