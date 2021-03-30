TERMS OF REFERENCE – NATIONAL YOUTH FORUM FOR PEACE

Background

The American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) is a Quaker organization that includes people of various faiths who are committed to shift the mindsets that prioritize militarized approaches over peaceful and people-centered solutions, promotes sustainable economic systems that benefit everyone, rather than those that favor the wealthy and exacerbate inequality and environmental crises and challenges forced displacement and champions the dignity and rights of all people on the move. With a vision of A just, peaceful, and sustainable world free of violence, inequality, and oppression and a mission Guided by the Quaker belief in the divine light of each person, AFSC works with communities and partners worldwide to challenge unjust systems and promote lasting peace. As such AFSC respects the equality, worth, and dignity of all people and regard no one as her enemy, seek right relationship with all life on a sustainable Earth, accepts that AFSC’s understanding of truth is incomplete and seek ever deeper insights from lived experiences, AFSC trusts the Spirit to guide discernment of her collective actions. AFSC asserts the transforming power of love and active nonviolence as a force for justice and reconciliation.

Somali Program

AFSC believes that young people can positively transform the prevailing context of violent conflicts in Somalia into a more secure, productive, and just places. Consequently, AFSC is implementing a Peace-building program in Somalia targeting the youth, with the approach of empowering them with peacebuilding, leadership, advocacy, and livelihood skills. The livelihood skills are meant to empower them to earn incomes and avoid the vulnerability of recruitment by violent militia groups. The peacebuilding and leadership skills are to empower them to take leading roles in peace-building activities in their localities. We work with five (5) local partners in five areas of South-Central Somalia and in Dadaab refugee camp across the border in Kenya. The Dadaab Refugee camp hosts 80% of Somalia refugees in addition to other nationalities. AFSC intends to hold a youth forum which will give the youth an opportunity to share their experiences in peace building initiatives’ come up with a structured way of organizing themselves into youth platforms aimed at influencing change at the community level, generate advocacy issues that need attention and come up with four months workplans to execute their activities. AFSC considers Empowering youth with group formation dynamics and advocacy skills as a key component in peace program delivery.

The forum will be held in Mogadishu and Dadaab refugee camps.

The objectives of the consultancy are as follows:

i) To enhance youth skills in group formation and generation of advocacy issues related to peace and peaceful co-existence within the project target areas. The consultant is expected to deliver a tailor-made program, coordinate, and facilitate a four-day forum targeting 30 Somalia youth from four target project areas.

ii) Youth to share experiences in enhancing peace and peaceful co-existence from their localities. The consultant is expected to facilitate a safe process of youth sharing their experiences in peace building and peaceful co-existence to enhance generation of useful lessons learnt in the process and support replication by other youth.

iii) To explain and discuss the current trends in youth involvement in peace building considering the Somalia context.

iv) To evaluate participants understanding of youth involvement in peace building and advocacy for peaceful co-existence in Somalia. At the end of four days the consultant is expected to use current tools of evaluation methods that would bring out the participants understanding of this component and provide tools for conducting advocacy at grassroot and regional state levels.

v) To support youth, operationalize the plans developed; The consultant is also expected to develop a package of reference materials (handouts) for future reference during implementation.

The following should be the deliverable.

a) Enable youth to learn, be confident and competent to use the skills and knowledge acquired during the forum.

b) Enable youth to understand basic group dynamics and advocacy skills that can be applied in their daily implementation of advocacy and peace building activities.

c) Engage youth on practical generation of advocacy issues and strategies on how to implement the issues as well as support them in identifying those issues that may need escalation to a higher level including national and African regional level.

d) Engage the youth in simulating relevant and realistic challenges for practicing and applying the knowledge gained and possible solutions to the challenges.

e) Provide the youth with set of relevant reference materials to serve as the youth “Resource Package”.

The consultant is expected to come up with the following:**

i) Appropriate Methodology and program for the execution of the task.

ii) A list of advocacy issues and the levels at which the advocacy work is supposed to be undertaken.

iii) A training report that will include recommendations to AFSC

Participants and forum dates

There will be a total of 30 participants from the Four partners and four staff members one from each organization supported by AFSC.

