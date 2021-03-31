Wednesday, March 31, 2021 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has invited former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to join the newly formed One Kenya Alliance after the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition collapsed.

The alliance brings together Kalonzo, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula, Amani National Congress’s Musalia Mudavadi, and KANU’s Gideon Moi.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Kalonzo said the outfit was keen on uniting all Kenyans under one umbrella ahead of the 2022 General Election.

He dismissed the notion the alliance was created with the intent to capture power in the upcoming poll.

“We are uniting this country.”

“Our objective is to recognize our diversity as Kenyans.”

“We are trying to put this country together as one nation, one people.”

“It’s doable; I think that was the spirit of the handshake,” he said.

He also dismissed claims the alliance was planning to elbow out Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and Raila from the BBI high table.

“We need everybody on board.”

“I will be looking out for my friend Junet Mohamed and find out who is it that is trying to elbow ODM out of the BBI.”

“Raila Odinga is also welcomed; we are not leaving out anybody. We are one Kenya,” he said.

The One Kenya Alliance that is reportedly being pushed by President Uhuru, was unveiled on March 25 at the Serena Hotel in Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST