Friday, March 26, 2021 – Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta and his allies against trying to impeach Deputy President William Ruto.

In an interview with KTN on Friday, Sakaja said impeaching Ruto would be a terrible strategy that would help the second in command gain sympathy from Kenyans and bolster his chances of winning the presidency in 2022.

The youthful senator said many issues require parliament’s urgent intervention than debating an impeachment of a deputy president.

“This thing of impeaching the deputy president is a poor strategy. I first heard it from outside then it came with Jubilee, I think it is a terrible strategy. In fact, if anyone would not want to support him politically when you do such a thing you only earn him sympathy,” Sakaja said.

The DP is currently staring at a possible ouster from his position as the Jubilee’s deputy party leader after the National Management Committee (NMC) recommended his removal.

Ruto’s fate lies in the hands of President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is expected to chair a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting to approve or reject the recommendation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST