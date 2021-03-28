Sunday, March 28, 2021 – Nairobi Deputy Governor Anne Kananu has declared that she will be contesting for the gubernatorial seat in the capital come 2022.

The Deputy Governor warned her potential political opponents to brace themselves for a tough fight on the ballot.

She said she will not be a political pushover as she is determined to keep the seat even beyond her current term.

“Hata 2022 niko kwa debe, wakidhani naingia nitoke, nimeingia nikae. Nitapambana nao (I will be vying in 2022. For those who think I am only here for a little while, I am telling them that I am here to stay. We shall faceoff,” she declared.

She further thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga stating that she was the first beneficiary of the handshake.

This is the first time Kananu is making a public declaration regarding the hotly contested seat – one that has attracted interest from far and wide.

Kananu took over the county leadership after Mike Sonko, who is facing various charges in court, was impeached.

Another politician who has declared interest in the Nairobi Gubernatorial seat is the current Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, who in 2018 exuded confidence that he would take over the reins.

“I will not just vie for the gubernatorial position; I will be the governor of Nairobi County after the 2022 elections.”

“I am the only hope for the residents of Nairobi and in the future, I will also lead Kenya as its president,” he stated.

The Nairobi gubernatorial race is expected to attract political powerhouses as the general elections near.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

