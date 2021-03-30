Tuesday, March 30, 2021 – A Nairobi based businessman has secured a Sh327.75 million loan to buy oxygen to supply to hospitals across the country for free.

Narendra Raval, who is the owner of Devki Steel Mills, said he took the loan to assist the Kenya government in fighting COVID-19.

Raval, who is a childhood friend of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the money will be used to buy oxygen cylinders at a time the country is in dire need of oxygen supply.

“We chose oxygen cylinders because we saw that many hospitals were in dire need of oxygen used to facilitate treatment for Covid-19 patients.

“Our plants in Mombasa, Ruiru and Athi River remain open to hospitals and clinics who need free oxygen,” Raval said in a statement.

This comes a day after the Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, called on Kenyans who are hoarding the much-needed cylinders to immediately release them to the government and avert the looming crisis.

“There are about 20,000 oxygen cylinders out there in homes and other institutions which are required back in the industry immediately. I appeal to all Kenyans to return oxygen cylinders immediately so that companies can use them to supply oxygen to hospitals,” he said.

Naval’s act of God has exposed Kenya billionaires who are yet to do anything to assist the government in fighting the invisible enemy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST