Wednesday, 10 March 2021 – This crazy video shows the moment a thug who was riding on a motorbike snatched a phone from some slay queens who were live on Facebook, wishing fellow women a happy International Women’s Day.

The thug emerged from the blues as the ladies were recording themselves live on the streets in one of the estates in Eastlands and snatched the phone within a twinkle of an eye before fleeing.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST